First Alert Forecast: sun, few clouds and seasonably warm Memorial Day

By Patrick Ellis
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMORIAL DAY MONDAY: As we remember and commemorate those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for America, the weather couldn’t be nicer for late May across the Mid-South. Expect sunshine, mixing with a few clouds to push highs into the seasonable middle 80s by the afternoon after starting off in the 50s to near 60. An ‘air quality alert’ is in place through for the Memphis Metro area – those with lung issues should limit time outdoors. We’ll stay mostly clear and quiet overnight with lows in the 60s, for most; upper 50s to the east of Memphis.

TUESDAY: Heading back to work after the long holiday weekend may be tough – considering our, generally, nice weather stretch looks to continue through Tuesday. Expect highs to run closer to the middle to upper 80s amid a mix of clouds and sunshine. We’ll tend to run a bit warmer in the overnights – in the middle to upper 60s by early Wednesday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Moisture will start to stack up a bit through the latter part of the work week – enough to spark a few afternoon downpours amid a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will creep closer toward 90 by Thursday and Friday; lower 90s as high pressure sneaks overhead by the upcoming weekend.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Sagay's early afternoon First Alert Forecast 5/28/23