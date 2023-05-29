Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Fans, friends, and family celebrate the life and legacy of Tina Turner in Brownsville, TN

By Tarvarious Haywood
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -People from all over the world are still honoring the life and legacy of Mid-south native Tina Turner. On Sunday, Turners Museum in Brownsville, Tennessee revealed to many of Turner’s devotees how they plan to keep her legacy going.

Sunday, 83 candles were lit for each year of her life. It’s a small way Turner’s own community is keeping her legacy alive.

“You gave me a lifetime of memories and confided in me and things I will never share or reveal so rest well,’’ Sharon Norris shared at the vigil, a close family member and friend to Turner.

People from all over the country and the world gathered Sunday at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center to say their last goodbyes and give their final condolences. People reflected on all the memories of the iconic songstress they will never forget.

“Tina has touched so many of our lives with her music and her story of perseverance,” said Center Director Sonia Outlaw-Clark. “This memorial will afford us the opportunity to have her family of fans share their sentiments and extend comfort to each other.”

Many folks say her music, her charm, and her love of people helped shape who they are. Many say she was simply the best.

“Her music touched so many people but her story was even greater. A story of victory and triumph. A story of a person’s determination to overcome all circumstances to give us what we have today,” William D Rawls Jr remarked, the Mayor of Brownsville.

Coming up later in 2023 is Tina Turner Heritage Weekend. It’s the fourth weekend in September.

