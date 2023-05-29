2 separate car crashes leaves 2 people injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were injured during two separate car crashes on Sunday.

Memphis Police Department responded to a one-vehicle crash on Winchester Road and Durrand Drive around 7 p.m.

The vehicle was on the side of the roadway, said police.

A passenger was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

Later that night around 11 p.m. officers responded to another crash on Lamar Avenue and Davidson Drive.

According to MPD, a vehicle was struck and hit a woman.

The woman was standing outside of a disabled vehicle injured. She was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD is investigating both crashes separately.

