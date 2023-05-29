2 men injured in Frayser shooting
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men injured on Sunday night.
MPD responded to the shooting at 7:19 p.m. on Pamela Drive
Officers found both men, and they were taken to the hospital. One is in critical condition and the other is in non-critical condition.
The known suspect left the scene before officers arrived, according to MPD.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.