Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

2 men injured in Frayser shooting

MPD generic
MPD generic(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men injured on Sunday night.

MPD responded to the shooting at 7:19 p.m. on Pamela Drive

Officers found both men, and they were taken to the hospital. One is in critical condition and the other is in non-critical condition.

The known suspect left the scene before officers arrived, according to MPD.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenants fearful after untimely eviction notices
Untimely eviction letters leave tenants fearful in Ripley Tennessee
MPD: 1 adult, 1 juvenile in critical condition after shooting near Winchester Road
MPD: 1 adult, 2 juveniles in critical condition after shooting on Winchester Road
Victim injured in gas station shooting
Memphis police
1 dead, 1 injured in gas station shooting
Memphis Police Department
4 men injured in Westwood shooting

Latest News

MPD implements summer safety plan to combat crime
MPD kicks off summer safety plan to combat crime
MPD kicks off summer safety plan to combat crime
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: sun, few clouds and seasonably warm Memorial Day
5/29 First Alert Forecast: sun, few clouds; seasonably warm Memorial Day