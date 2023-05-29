2 men injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men injured on Sunday night.

MPD responded to the shooting at 7:19 p.m. on Pamela Drive

Officers found both men, and they were taken to the hospital. One is in critical condition and the other is in non-critical condition.

The known suspect left the scene before officers arrived, according to MPD.

