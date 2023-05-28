Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

West Memphis School Board to hold special meeting

Majority of West Memphis School District chose online learning
Majority of West Memphis School District chose online learning(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The West Memphis School Board will hold a special meeting on Tuesday.

This meeting will take place on Tuesday, May 30, starting at 5:00 p.m.

It will be held at the Central Office Board Room, located at 301 South Avalon in West, Memphis Arkansas.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart evacuated after armed person pulls out gun
Walmart store evacuated after person pulls out gun on Elvis Presley Blvd.
MPD: 3 injured in crash near Houston Levee
MPD: 3 injured in crash near Houston Levee
The crash on I-55 in Hernando
Multiple 18-wheelers involved in crash on I-55 in Hernando
MPD: 1 adult, 1 juvenile in critical condition after shooting near Winchester Road
MPD: 1 adult, 2 juveniles in critical condition after shooting on Winchester Road
Southaven Police Department
1 dead, 1 injured in Southaven apartment shooting

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
Man dead, woman injured in two-vehicle crash in Frayser
Memphis police
1 dead, 1 injured in gas station shooting
A group of black therapists are to host a live panel discussion on Sunday, May 28.
Black therapists to host live panel discussion
Black therapists to host live panel discussion