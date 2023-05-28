Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Victim injured in gas station shooting

(WMC Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a gas station shooting that left a person injured on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 3:22 a.m. at the Exxon on 186 North Danny Thomas Boulevard.

The victim was found and transported to the hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.

