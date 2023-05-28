Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Olive Branch native, former NFL player K.J. Wright prepping for second alumni charity basketball game

By Matt Infield
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) -Olive Branch native and Super Bowl champion K.J. Wright is getting ready to host his second alumni charity basketball game at his alma mater, Olive Branch High School, on June 23.

Last year’s game raised $10,000 for Olive Branch athletics. This year, he’s trying to take it to another level by adding a women’s alumni game and a dunk contest.

It’s all part of an obligation the former linebacker feels to give back to his hometown.

“This is home for me,” Wright says. “This is where I was raised, this is where I was groomed. And so many people invested into me to be able to have a phenomenal NFL career, it’s only right that I give back to my hometown.

“Just to be that guy in the community. I know I live in Seattle, but just to be able to go back and show these young kids. I went to the pros, I did my thing, but it’s important that when you do make it, you gotta come back home. You gotta come back and show these young guys, young women as well, the blueprint to success.”

You can buy tickets to the game on Wright’s foundation’s website by clicking here. Tickets will not be sold at the door and must be purchased online.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash on I-55 in Hernando
Multiple 18-wheelers involved in crash on I-55 in Hernando
Walmart evacuated after armed person pulls out gun
Walmart store evacuated after person pulls out gun on Elvis Presley Blvd.
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
2 teens arrested after store robbery, police chase
GRAPHIC: Bodycam footage released of deadly Jackson police encounter with Keith Murriel
GRAPHIC: Bodycam footage released of deadly New Year’s Eve arrest of Mississippi man

Latest News

Memphis Tigers
Memphis Baseball has season come to end with 6-5 loss to Houston in AAC Tournament
901 FC introduces new addition da Costa, discusses decision to trade Goodrum
New Memphis 901 FC forward Rodrigo da Costa is introduced at AutoZone Park on May 25, 2023.
901 FC introduces new addition da Costa, discusses decision to trade Goodrum
The Ja 1 Hunger
New Ja 1 shoes sell out quick despite controversy