MPD: 1 adult, 1 juvenile in critical condition after shooting near Winchester Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two in critical condition on May 27.

Around 7:57 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near Winchester Road and Castleman Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that two individuals, one adult and one juvenile, had been shot.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The MPD is currently investigating this shooting.

