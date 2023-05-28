Man injured in Cooper-Young shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Saturday night.

Officers responded to a shooting victim at 11:55 p.m. at the Marathon gas station on 943 East Parkway South.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital.

Police say the shooting happened at a SunShine Car Wash on 2325 Young Avenue.

The suspect was in a red mask, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 901-528-CASH.

