Man dead, woman injured in two-vehicle crash in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead and a woman is injured after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the crash at 8:54 a.m. on New Allen Road and Frasyer Boulevard.

The driver of one vehicle was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he died due to his injuries, according to police.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital in non-critical.

MPD says drivers can expect delays and are encouraged to take an alternate route.

