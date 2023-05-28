Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Man dead, woman injured in two-vehicle crash in Frayser

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead and a woman is injured after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the crash at 8:54 a.m. on New Allen Road and Frasyer Boulevard.

The driver of one vehicle was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he died due to his injuries, according to police.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital in non-critical.

MPD says drivers can expect delays and are encouraged to take an alternate route.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart evacuated after armed person pulls out gun
Walmart store evacuated after person pulls out gun on Elvis Presley Blvd.
MPD: 3 injured in crash near Houston Levee
MPD: 3 injured in crash near Houston Levee
The crash on I-55 in Hernando
Multiple 18-wheelers involved in crash on I-55 in Hernando
MPD: 1 adult, 1 juvenile in critical condition after shooting near Winchester Road
MPD: 1 adult, 2 juveniles in critical condition after shooting on Winchester Road
Southaven Police Department
1 dead, 1 injured in Southaven apartment shooting

Latest News

Memphis police
1 dead, 1 injured in gas station shooting
A group of black therapists are to host a live panel discussion on Sunday, May 28.
Black therapists to host live panel discussion
Black therapists to host live panel discussion
Police generic
2-year-old in critical condition after Raleigh shooting