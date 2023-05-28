Haywood County firefighters save person in burning home
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Haywood County firefights proved their valiance and know-how during the rescue of a civilian from a burning home.
Around 9:45 a.m., responders arrived at an apartment fire that was completely engulfed in flames.
Witnesses informed the crew that there was still a person inside the burning residence.
One of the responders, Firefighter Luke Warren, immediately sprung into action and traced the voice of a person yelling for help.
Warren was able to safely locate and rescue the resident, carrying them out of the fiery debris.
The resident was taken to a nearby hospital where they were treated for burns and smoke inhalation.
A special thanks to all of the responders and especially Warren for their bravery and acts of selflessness.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.