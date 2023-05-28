Advertise with Us
Haywood County firefighters save person in burning home

Firefighter Luke Warren, rescues resident from a burning home
Firefighter Luke Warren, rescues resident from a burning home(Haywood Fire Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Haywood County firefights proved their valiance and know-how during the rescue of a civilian from a burning home.

Around 9:45 a.m., responders arrived at an apartment fire that was completely engulfed in flames.

Witnesses informed the crew that there was still a person inside the burning residence.

One of the responders, Firefighter Luke Warren, immediately sprung into action and traced the voice of a person yelling for help.

Warren was able to safely locate and rescue the resident, carrying them out of the fiery debris.

The resident was taken to a nearby hospital where they were treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

A special thanks to all of the responders and especially Warren for their bravery and acts of selflessness.

