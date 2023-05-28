Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Black therapists to host live panel discussion

By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday, a group of black therapists will host a live panel discussion in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The “Do Black Folks Need Therapy?” panel discussion will be held at 810 South Main Street from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

From 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., there will be “Self Care Sundays, Meet the Therapists” with activities including yoga demos, sound therapy, massages, facials, and Reiki..

Guests can also win free therapy sessions and a psychiatric evaluation.

Tickets are $5 for general admission and $15 for VIP.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart evacuated after armed person pulls out gun
Walmart store evacuated after person pulls out gun on Elvis Presley Blvd.
The crash on I-55 in Hernando
Multiple 18-wheelers involved in crash on I-55 in Hernando
MPD: 3 injured in crash near Houston Levee
MPD: 3 injured in crash near Houston Levee
Southaven Police Department
1 dead, 1 injured in Southaven apartment shooting
Churchill Downs
2 horses die from injuries at Churchill Downs, bringing total to 12 at home of Kentucky Derby

Latest News

Memphis police
1 dead, 1 injured in gas station shooting
Black therapists to host live panel discussion
Police generic
2-year-old in critical condition after Raleigh shooting
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
Man injured in Cooper-Young shooting