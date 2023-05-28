Black therapists to host live panel discussion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday, a group of black therapists will host a live panel discussion in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The “Do Black Folks Need Therapy?” panel discussion will be held at 810 South Main Street from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

From 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., there will be “Self Care Sundays, Meet the Therapists” with activities including yoga demos, sound therapy, massages, facials, and Reiki..

Guests can also win free therapy sessions and a psychiatric evaluation.

Tickets are $5 for general admission and $15 for VIP.

