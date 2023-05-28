4 men injured in Westwood shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left four men injured on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting on Deerskin Drive at 1:00 a.m.

Two victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition, police say.

Two other victims were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say there were several suspects that came from Ganeville Avenue and fled the scene.

Anyone who has information about this incident should call 901-528-CASH.

