4 men injured in Westwood shooting
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left four men injured on Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting on Deerskin Drive at 1:00 a.m.
Two victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition, police say.
Two other victims were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Police say there were several suspects that came from Ganeville Avenue and fled the scene.
Anyone who has information about this incident should call 901-528-CASH.
