Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

2-year-old in critical condition after Raleigh shooting

Police generic
Police generic(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 2-year-old in critical condition on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting on Deer Creek Road at 10:25 p.m.

The victim arrived at Saint Francis Hospital and was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart evacuated after armed person pulls out gun
Walmart store evacuated after person pulls out gun on Elvis Presley Blvd.
The crash on I-55 in Hernando
Multiple 18-wheelers involved in crash on I-55 in Hernando
MPD: 3 injured in crash near Houston Levee
MPD: 3 injured in crash near Houston Levee
Southaven Police Department
1 dead, 1 injured in Southaven apartment shooting
Churchill Downs
2 horses die from injuries at Churchill Downs, bringing total to 12 at home of Kentucky Derby

Latest News

(Source: WMC Action News 5)
Man injured in Cooper-Young shooting
Memphis Police Department
4 men injured in Westwood shooting
MPD: 1 adult, 1 juvenile in critical condition after shooting near Winchester Road
MPD: 1 adult, 2 juveniles in critical condition after shooting on Winchester Road
A mainly dry pattern in place through midweek with rising temperatures and humidity levels
Sagay's early afternoon First Alert Forecast 5/28/23