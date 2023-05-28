2-year-old in critical condition after Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 2-year-old in critical condition on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting on Deer Creek Road at 10:25 p.m.

The victim arrived at Saint Francis Hospital and was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.