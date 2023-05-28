1 dead, 1 injured in gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a gas station shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 3:22 a.m. at the Exxon gas station on 186 North Danny Thomas Boulevard and Poplar Avenue.

A man was found and transported to the hospital in critical condition where he later died due to his injuries, according to MPD.

Another man arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident should call 901-528-CASH.

