1 dead, 1 injured in gas station shooting
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a gas station shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting at 3:22 a.m. at the Exxon gas station on 186 North Danny Thomas Boulevard and Poplar Avenue.
A man was found and transported to the hospital in critical condition where he later died due to his injuries, according to MPD.
Another man arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle.
Anyone with information on this incident should call 901-528-CASH.
