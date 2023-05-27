Advertise with Us
Woman injured in hit-and-run on Summer Avenue

(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a woman injured on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the crash at 1:19 a.m. on Summer Avenue and Baltic Street.

The victim, 44, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The dark-colored SUV drove away going eastbound.

Anyone with information on this incident should call 901-528-CASH.

