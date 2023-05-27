Woman injured in hit-and-run on Summer Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a woman injured on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the crash at 1:19 a.m. on Summer Avenue and Baltic Street.

The victim, 44, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The dark-colored SUV drove away going eastbound.

Anyone with information on this incident should call 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.