Woman injured in hit-and-run on Summer Avenue
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a woman injured on Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the crash at 1:19 a.m. on Summer Avenue and Baltic Street.
The victim, 44, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The dark-colored SUV drove away going eastbound.
Anyone with information on this incident should call 901-528-CASH.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.