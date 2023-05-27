Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Walmart store evacuated after person pulls out gun on Elvis Presley Blvd.

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Walmart store was evacuated after an armed person pulled out their gun during an altercation on May 26.

Officers responded to a call regarding an armed person who exposed their gun during an altercation in Walmart.

All of the customers were evacuated from the building and only the employees were allowed to re-enter the building.

No one was injured and all of the customers were safely evacuated.

There is still no word on the identity of the armed person.

