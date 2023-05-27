Scattered downpours and a few storms this afternoon & evening

Advertise with Us
By Sagay Galindo
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A strengthening low pressure along the Carolina Coast is kicking Atlantic moistures west and into the Mid-South. Rain chances have increased for today as scattered rain and a few thunderstorms will be likely this afternoon and early evening. There could be a passing shower Sunday afternoon before a drier pattern will arrives tomorrow afternoon and last through the rest of the Memorial Day weekend and much of next week. Prepare for warmer and gradually muggier pattern next week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 80.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, a stray shower possible with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows near 60.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with a passing shower possible in the afternoon with highs temperatures near 80 and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Memorial Day will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy, warmer, and muggier with highs near 90 and overnight lows near 70. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures again near 90.

