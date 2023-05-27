Advertise with Us
Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic delay on I-240 near Perkins Road

Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 near Perkins
Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 near Perkins(TDOT)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash is causing major traffic delays on Saturday morning.

The crash happened on I-240 near Perkins Road around 5:38 a.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital after the crash.

Three westbound lanes are closed and the left shoulder is blocked until further notice.

