Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic delay on I-240 near Perkins Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash is causing major traffic delays on Saturday morning.

The crash happened on I-240 near Perkins Road around 5:38 a.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital after the crash.

Three westbound lanes are closed and the left shoulder is blocked until further notice.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.