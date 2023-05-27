MPD: 3 injured in crash near Houston Levee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that three individuals have been injured in a crash that took place on May 27.

Around 12:46 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a crash that occurred near North Houston Levee and Houston Brich Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that three individuals had been injured in the crash.

All three of the injured individuals were taken to nearby hospitals where they are in non-critical condition.

The MPD is still currently investigating the details of this case.

