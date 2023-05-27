MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting near McLemore Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that took place on May 27 and left one in critical condition.

Around 3:24 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting that occurred near McLemore Avenue and Lauderdale Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered a male victim that had been shot.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

