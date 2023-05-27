MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting near McLemore Avenue
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that took place on May 27 and left one in critical condition.
Around 3:24 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting that occurred near McLemore Avenue and Lauderdale Street.
When officers arrived, they discovered a male victim that had been shot.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
