Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting near McLemore Avenue

MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting near McLemore Avenue
MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting near McLemore Avenue(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that took place on May 27 and left one in critical condition.

Around 3:24 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting that occurred near McLemore Avenue and Lauderdale Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered a male victim that had been shot.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash on I-55 in Hernando
Multiple 18-wheelers involved in crash on I-55 in Hernando
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Walmart evacuated after armed person pulls out gun
Walmart store evacuated after person pulls out gun on Elvis Presley Blvd.
2 teens arrested after store robbery, police chase
Edmund Ford Sr. (L) and Edmund Ford Jr. (R)
FBI conducts search at Ford family home

Latest News

FILE — Two women stand on Aug. 16, 2016, New York. New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed a bill...
New York City outlaws discrimination on the basis of weight, height
MPD: 3 injured in crash near Houston Levee
MPD: 3 injured in crash near Houston Levee
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the graduation ceremony of the U.S. Military Academy...
VP Harris, 1st woman to give commencement speech at West Point, welcomes cadets to ‘unsettled world’
State threatening to seize 10 boats at Ala Wai Boat Harbor, citing expired permits