Memphis Baseball has season come to end with 6-5 loss to Houston in AAC Tournament

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WMC) -The #6 seed Memphis Tigers baseball team was defeated by #2 seed Houston 6-5 in an elimination game at the AAC Tournament on Friday night. With the loss, the season comes to an end for Memphis.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Memphis had a nightmare bottom of the second. The Tigers allowed four runs despite giving up just one hit. Houston then took a 5-1 lead on a solo home run by Anthony Tulimero in the bottom of the third.

The Tigers responded in the top of the fourth. Jonah Sutton drove in a run on a single, two Tigers came home on a Houston error, and Anthony Hansen capped off the rally with a game-tying RBI double to make it 5-5.

That tie was short-lived, as Houston’s Brandon Uhse hit a long solo home run in the bottom of the fourth to give the Cougars a 6-5 lead.

Brayland Skinner led off the top of the 9th with a double for Memphis, but the Tigers were unable to advance him from there.

