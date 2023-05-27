Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

2 teens accused of robbing customer at gunpoint, both in police custody

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has arrested two 17-year-olds accused of robbing a store customer at gunpoint on the 3000 block of Summer Avenue.

A friend who was with the victim at the time of the robbery said they were blindsided by the four suspects who followed them into the Summer Grocery Store on Summer Avenue and robbed them.

“We weren’t really thinking anything of it because it’s a store, it’s plenty of people walking in and out. But they have guns,” said the victim’s friend, who did not want to be identified.

According to Memphis police, one of the suspects pointed a gun at him and demanded his things. When the victim refused, the four suspects dragged him outside.

The victim tried to fight off four suspects, but they took the victim’s gun, wallet, and phone.

The victim’s friend ran to the back of the store, dropping her cash and belongings, which the suspects stole as well.

The suspects fled the scene in a Grey Chrysler sedan. Police chased the suspects and later found two of the four suspects hiding behind a home in a doghouse.

According to police, officers were able to recover several stolen handguns with switches from the house on Given.

Memphis police said the officer that was injured was treated on the scene.

Both 17-year-olds are facing multiple charges including aggravated robbery and prohibited weapons

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aderrian Murry was shot by police after calling 911 for help.
Mississippi boy shot by officer after calling 911 for help
Edmund Ford Sr. (L) and Edmund Ford Jr. (R)
FBI conducts search at Ford family home
The crash on I-55 in Hernando
Multiple 18-wheelers involved in crash on I-55 in Hernando
The scene in Horn Lake
Teen in custody after car theft, shots fired in Horn Lake
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’

Latest News

Early voting begins for District 86 special election
Victim shares story after being robbed by four suspects
Memphis Police Department unveils summer safety plan
Tours begin this weekend at the 2023 St. Jude dream home
St. Jude dream home officially opens its doors
2023 St. Jude Dream Home officially ready to open its doors; welcomes families and friends to visit