2 teens accused of robbing customer at gunpoint, both in police custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has arrested two 17-year-olds accused of robbing a store customer at gunpoint on the 3000 block of Summer Avenue.

A friend who was with the victim at the time of the robbery said they were blindsided by the four suspects who followed them into the Summer Grocery Store on Summer Avenue and robbed them.

“We weren’t really thinking anything of it because it’s a store, it’s plenty of people walking in and out. But they have guns,” said the victim’s friend, who did not want to be identified.

According to Memphis police, one of the suspects pointed a gun at him and demanded his things. When the victim refused, the four suspects dragged him outside.

The victim tried to fight off four suspects, but they took the victim’s gun, wallet, and phone.

The victim’s friend ran to the back of the store, dropping her cash and belongings, which the suspects stole as well.

The suspects fled the scene in a Grey Chrysler sedan. Police chased the suspects and later found two of the four suspects hiding behind a home in a doghouse.

According to police, officers were able to recover several stolen handguns with switches from the house on Given.

Memphis police said the officer that was injured was treated on the scene.

Both 17-year-olds are facing multiple charges including aggravated robbery and prohibited weapons

