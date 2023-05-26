Your First Alert to increasing weekend rain chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mild and dry tonight, but a strengthening low pressure system on the Carolina Coast is kicking Atlantic moistures west and into the Mid-South. New data today is now indicating a better probability of scattered rain and a few thunderstorms tomorrow especially during the afternoon and early evening. That will be followed by a dry and mild remainder of the Memorial Day weekend. Then get ready for warmer and gradually muggier pattern for the rest of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 80.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows near 60.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures near 80 and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Memorial Day will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy, warmer, and muggier with highs near 90 and overnight lows near 70. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures again near 90.

