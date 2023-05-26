Weekend of events may slow traffic in Midtown, Downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tens of thousands of people will crowd the Bluff City this Memorial Day weekend.

In anticipation for the busy weekend ahead, city leaders are asking for drivers to be both aware of all the things going on this weekend and to be patient.

“Slow down, don’t go to fast,” Colonel Marcus Worthy of the MPD Traffic/Special Operations Division said. “The slower you go the more efficiently you’ll get there.”

Starting at 12 a.m. Saturday in Downtown Memphis, the road closures begin in preparation for The 2023 Great American River Run.

The Great American River Run will start and finish at Beale & Fourth Street with the first run starting at 7:30 a.m.

It will snake through Downtown Memphis, passing the National Civil Rights Museum, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and over on Harbor Town, Peabody Place to FedExForum.

Expect detours until 1 p.m.

“We just want to remind people to just be smart while we are active in driving around and observing the campus,” Thomas Carrier, General Manager of Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium said.

From Downtown to Midtown, traffic will likely also be congested, especially near Liberty Park.

“It will make it easier, a more pleasant drive for you if you avoid those answers,” Colonel Worthy said.

Along with memorial day celebrations, the city is still hosting the Bluff City Fair, the Nike EYBL tournament followed by a home game for the Memphis Showboats on Sunday.

To accommodate the large crowd, Liberty Park will offer parking on the premises and surrounding lots.

General parking is available for $10 and Tobey park-and-ride shuttle services from South Hollywood for $5per rider start at noon.

Along with parking attendance, city officials say car safety is also a priority.

“One of the things we want to emphasize is that if you’re coming to the event put your items away in your vehicle before you arrive,” Colonel Worthy said. “Store it don’t show it. That way if it’s not in your car they don’t see it, that way you don’t have to worry about any damage being done to your car.

“In addition to all the security information that Colonel Worthy put out there is active on campus security for all the parking areas, but we just really want to remind people to be smart,” Carrier added.

For a complete list of closures and parking arrangements in Downtown, click here and in Midtown click here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.