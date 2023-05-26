Viral social media star starts fundraiser for new wheelchair-accessible van

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The star of the viral “Back Up Terry” video is in need of a new wheelchair-accessible van and has started an online fundraiser.

Terry, along with his family, has started a GoFundMe page in need of a new van that can be user-friendly for his wheelchair.

If you would like to donate to this cause, you can click here to be redirected to the family's GoFundMe page.

