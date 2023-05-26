Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Shelby County to donate $130,000 to local youth camps for summer

Shelby County to donate $130,000 to local youth camps for summer
Shelby County to donate $130,000 to local youth camps for summer(PRNewswire)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Office of Education and Youth Services will invest in 11 local summer programs.

This is the second year for the scholarships, which are made possible through the Shelby County Summer Camp Grants Program.

11 summer camp programs were awarded $12,000 each to provide free or low-cost attendance to Shelby County children.

The grants will allow for more than 600 Shelby County children to attend summer camps and tear down any financial burdens put on their families.

The Shelby County Youth Summer Camp Scholarship Program aims to provide safe, positive, and educational spaces for children while they are out of school on summer break.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aderrian Murry was shot by police after calling 911 for help.
Mississippi boy shot by officer after calling 911 for help
Edmund Ford Sr. (L) and Edmund Ford Jr. (R)
FBI conducts search at Ford family home
The scene in Horn Lake
Teen in custody after car theft, shots fired in Horn Lake
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’

Latest News

Early voting begins for District 86 special election
Shelby County Election Commission
Early voting underway for Shelby County District 86 special election
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-May 26, 2023
Frayser United
Frayser students make push for new high school