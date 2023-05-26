Shelby County to donate $130,000 to local youth camps for summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Office of Education and Youth Services will invest in 11 local summer programs.

This is the second year for the scholarships, which are made possible through the Shelby County Summer Camp Grants Program.

11 summer camp programs were awarded $12,000 each to provide free or low-cost attendance to Shelby County children.

The grants will allow for more than 600 Shelby County children to attend summer camps and tear down any financial burdens put on their families.

The Shelby County Youth Summer Camp Scholarship Program aims to provide safe, positive, and educational spaces for children while they are out of school on summer break.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.