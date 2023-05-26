One of two suspects in Saddle Creek attempted kidnapping pleads guilty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of two suspects federally charged for a series of holiday carjackings and kidnappings in December 2022 has pleaded guilty.

Adrian Pegues, 19, and Malik Malone, 18, both of Memphis were federally indicted in February 2023 for allegedly committing a series of violent events that occurred in late December 2022 in Memphis and Germantown. One of those crimes was an attempted kidnapping in the parking lot of Saddle Creek in Germantown where the female victim was injured.

Ten days before, Pegues and Malone were also accused of carjacking and kidnapping two individuals separately, forcing one of the individuals to withdraw money from an ATM, and attempted to do the same with the other.

Both Pegues and Malone were arrested and charged with kidnapping, bank robbery, carjacking and the use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

On Thursday, Malone pleaded guilty to those charges in federal court. Sentencing is set for August 31, however, Malone is facing additional indictments for these crimes according to a federal court case manager. He will be arraigned on May 31.

Pegues’ trial is set for August 14.

