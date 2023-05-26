Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Nurse charged with killing 2 patients, injuring another

Heather Pressdee, 40, is charged with multiple crimes, including homicide, attempted murder and...
Heather Pressdee, 40, is charged with multiple crimes, including homicide, attempted murder and aggravated assault.(Pennsylvania Attorney General)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:40 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Pennsylvania nurse who was taken into custody Wednesday is accused of killing two patients and seriously injuring a third.

Heather Pressdee, 40, is charged with multiple crimes, including homicide, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The Pennsylvania attorney general says two men, a 55-year-old and an 83-year-old, were killed last December with an overdose of insulin.

The third victim, a 73-year-old man, was hospitalized last August with an insulin overdose.

Two of the victims did not have diabetes.

A Pennsylvania nurse faces charges after officials say she intentionally gave overdoses of insulin to patients. (Pennsylvania Attorney General)

All three were under Pressdee’s care at a nursing facility in Chicora, Pennsylvania.

She’s being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Sheriff: Mother of teen charged in Fayette-Ware HS overdoses dies
Aderrian Murry was shot by police after calling 911 for help.
Mississippi boy shot by officer after calling 911 for help
Jeremy Walls
Man charged with attempted murder after attacking girlfriend, police say
Edmund Ford Sr. (L) and Edmund Ford Jr. (R)
FBI conducts search at Ford family home
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83

Latest News

'Maliciously': Nurse charged with killing patients
Memphis postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Cordova
Memphis postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Cordova
A New Jersey police officer was indicted for the 2021 shooting death of a man who called 911...
GRAPHIC: Officer charged with manslaughter in shooting of man who called 911
A New Jersey police officer was indicted for the 2021 shooting death of a man who called 911...
GRAPHIC: Officer charged for killing 911 caller