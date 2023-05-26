Advertise with Us
Multiple 18-wheelers involved in crash on I-55 in Hernando

The crash on I-55 in Hernando
The crash on I-55 in Hernando(Channing Alexis)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Traffic on I-55 is at a standstill in Hernando near the Commerce Street exit.

The crash happened Friday near noon and involves multiple 18-wheelers as well as several other vehicles.

I-55 is closed from the Coldwater to Pleasant Hill exits.

There’s no word on any injuries or when traffic will be back open.

