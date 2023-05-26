Multiple 18-wheelers involved in crash on I-55 in Hernando

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Traffic on I-55 is at a standstill in Hernando near the Commerce Street exit.

The crash happened Friday near noon and involves multiple 18-wheelers as well as several other vehicles.

I-55 is closed from the Coldwater to Pleasant Hill exits.

There’s no word on any injuries or when traffic will be back open.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.