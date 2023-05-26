Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MPD: Man charged with 6 Cooper Young Robberies, being held on $100,000 bond

Justin Roberts, Man charged in multiple robberies
Justin Roberts, Man charged in multiple robberies(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has confirmed the arrest and charging a man who committed 6 robberies in the Cooper Young area.

On May 24, 2023, a victim of one of the robberies committed by Justin Roberts, pointed him out in a photo lineup.

After executing a search warrant, officers search the home of Roberts and found evidence in connection to the robberies.

Once taken into police custody, Roberts admitted to being responsible for the multiple robberies.

Roberts is now facing a number of charges including aggravated robbery, criminal attempted felony, aggravated assault, and illegal possession of a firearm.

He pleaded guilty to the following charges in Criminal Court and is now awaiting his sentencing.

