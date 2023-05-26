MPD: Man arrested in connection to road rage shooting on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has confirmed that a male suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred earlier this year on Interstate 240.

On January 6, 2023, a victim reported being shot by a man during an altercation.

The victim stated that he honked his horn, and Basil Hawamdeh, 21, began cursing and flipping him off.

After pulling ahead, Hawamdeh pulled over, opened his trunk, and retrieved a handgun.

As the victim passed in the vehicle, gunshots were heard in the background.

Once the victim reported the incident to the officers. Hawamdeh was detained and taken into police custody.

He is now facing several charges including criminal attempted murder and illegal firearm possession.

