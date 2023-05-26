Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
'Luxury motor-coach service' adds Memphis to Nashville route

‘Private jet on wheels’ adds Memphis to Nashville route
‘Private jet on wheels’ adds Memphis to Nashville route(Vonlane.com)
By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A premium transportation company is expanding with a new route from Memphis to Nashville.

Vonlane will offer a “luxury motor-coach service” with its new route starting May 26.

“Our goal is to provide travelers an alternative to the hassle of driving their own vehicle,” said Alex Danza, founder, and CEO of Vonlane. “We are pleased to expand our Southeast presence, and we know leisure travelers love the luxurious, first-class travel experience that we offer, and our business travelers know they can work in a quiet, comfortable environment and bill their travel time.”

The bus has many features:

  • Daily service with 40 weekly departures
  • 22 first-class leather seats
  • Ample personal space
  • Complimentary Wi-Fi
  • Attendant offering premium cabin service with snacks, meals, and beverages included
  • No tax, baggage, or change fees

One-way tickets are $109 and roundtrip service is set at $218 with no taxes, baggage, or change fees.

To book with Vonlane, click here.

