Leaders with Memphis International Airport provide travel tips

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis International Airport expects more than 50,000 people to pass through Transportation Security Administration during Memorial Day weekend.

Airport officials recommend arriving at least two hours early, especially for people traveling during the early morning hours.

They also said to check your airline apps earlier. This can keep you from missing your flight as the apps are updated in real-time.

It’s important to monitor the apps for flight time and gate changes.

Another important note is parking.

MEM says its parking lots will likely reach capacity during these peak travel days.

So look out for signage about additional parking and overflow lots.

If you do end up having to park in the overflow lot, the airport says it may be a good idea to drop off luggage, and other passengers at the terminal before parking.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.