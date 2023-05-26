Advertise with Us
Isolated downpours possible Saturday in some areas

By Spencer Denton
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A stray shower is possible in northeast MS. Winds will be northeast at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers or storms, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY: It still looks mostly dry and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows will be in the low 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Warm and dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s. 

NEXT WEEK: Highs will approach 90 by Wednesday through Friday. Lows will rise into the upper 60s to near 70. A stray shower can’t be ruled out late week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

