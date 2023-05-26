Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Frayser students make push for new high school

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of students is making a push for funding for a new school in Frayser.

Middle and high school students at Trezevant spent Friday advocating for funding in hope of a better future for students.

Trezevant High School was built in 1960. The old Frayser High School, which is now MLK Prep, was built in 1949.

For many students it’s about more than a new building, but what that building will allow future generations to achieve.

“A future where our students from our judged and misunderstood community are given a chance to become great teachers, doctors and nurses,” Trezevant High School junior Tiffany Walker said. “To be able to follow our dreams without having to worry if we have the resources necessary to accomplish them. For me to be able to take pride in my future career path and to have as many opportunities as possible.”

School board member Stephanie Love also attended in support of the students’ efforts. She says they’ve been pushing for funding for a new school for the at least four years.

If the county commission approves the funding, a Frayser community school would be expected to open sometime during the 2026-27 school year.

District officials say Mayor Lee Harris supports funding of the new school.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aderrian Murry was shot by police after calling 911 for help.
Mississippi boy shot by officer after calling 911 for help
Edmund Ford Sr. (L) and Edmund Ford Jr. (R)
FBI conducts search at Ford family home
The scene in Horn Lake
Teen in custody after car theft, shots fired in Horn Lake
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’

Latest News

Gavel (FILE)
One of two suspects in Saddle Creek attempted kidnapping pleads guilty
12/21/73 Ike & Tina Turner at the Las Vegas Hilton
Tina Turner’s roots in the Mid-South remembered in the wake of her death
Detours will be set up around the Great American River Run.
Weekend of events may slow traffic in Midtown, Downtown
Viral social media star raising funds for new wheelchair-accessible van
Viral social media star starts fundraiser for new wheelchair-accessible van