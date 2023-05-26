Frayser students make push for new high school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of students is making a push for funding for a new school in Frayser.

Middle and high school students at Trezevant spent Friday advocating for funding in hope of a better future for students.

Trezevant High School was built in 1960. The old Frayser High School, which is now MLK Prep, was built in 1949.

For many students it’s about more than a new building, but what that building will allow future generations to achieve.

“A future where our students from our judged and misunderstood community are given a chance to become great teachers, doctors and nurses,” Trezevant High School junior Tiffany Walker said. “To be able to follow our dreams without having to worry if we have the resources necessary to accomplish them. For me to be able to take pride in my future career path and to have as many opportunities as possible.”

School board member Stephanie Love also attended in support of the students’ efforts. She says they’ve been pushing for funding for a new school for the at least four years.

If the county commission approves the funding, a Frayser community school would be expected to open sometime during the 2026-27 school year.

District officials say Mayor Lee Harris supports funding of the new school.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.