Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild; few downpour chances for holiday weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY: Expect mostly sunny skies in the wake of the weak front – we’ll have highs run slightly cooler and a tad breezy – in the upper 70s to lower 80s with tolerably low humidity. Near the front, a few showers and storms could bubble up, mainly south of I-40 by the late afternoon hours. Most of those downpours will fade after sunset with lows in the middle to upper 50s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: A upper disturbance will pivot over the region this weekend; this will help to kick up a few chances for downpours Saturday – though, we won’t expect a washout, but don’t be surprised if you must tangle with them. Clouds may linger over northeast Mississippi and parts of west Tennessee on Sunday. Both days will feature highs in the lower 80s, generally, with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

EXTENDED PLANNER: Memorial Day Monday looks to be quiet and seasonable across the Mid-South as high pressure builds overhead – setting up nicely for any outdoor activities planned. Highs will gradually step their way upward through the upcoming week, along with humidity levels. Highs will return to the lower 90s in advance of the first weekend of June.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aderrian Murry was shot by police after calling 911 for help.
Mississippi boy shot by officer after calling 911 for help
Edmund Ford Sr. (L) and Edmund Ford Jr. (R)
FBI conducts search at Ford family home
The scene in Horn Lake
Teen in custody after car theft, shots fired in Horn Lake
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
1 dead after train crashes into car on Raleigh LaGrange Rd
MPD investigating fatal crash involving train

Latest News

5/26 First Alert Forecast: few downpours, at times, for Memorial Day weekend
Thursday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a great wrap up to the week and new data on weekend rain chances
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-May 25, 2023
WMC First Alert Weather
More pleasant nights and warm days with only a small shower chance