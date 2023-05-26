First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild; few downpour chances for holiday weekend

FRIDAY: Expect mostly sunny skies in the wake of the weak front – we’ll have highs run slightly cooler and a tad breezy – in the upper 70s to lower 80s with tolerably low humidity. Near the front, a few showers and storms could bubble up, mainly south of I-40 by the late afternoon hours. Most of those downpours will fade after sunset with lows in the middle to upper 50s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: A upper disturbance will pivot over the region this weekend; this will help to kick up a few chances for downpours Saturday – though, we won’t expect a washout, but don’t be surprised if you must tangle with them. Clouds may linger over northeast Mississippi and parts of west Tennessee on Sunday. Both days will feature highs in the lower 80s, generally, with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

EXTENDED PLANNER: Memorial Day Monday looks to be quiet and seasonable across the Mid-South as high pressure builds overhead – setting up nicely for any outdoor activities planned. Highs will gradually step their way upward through the upcoming week, along with humidity levels. Highs will return to the lower 90s in advance of the first weekend of June.

