Crimestoppers offers $5,000 reward for stolen church organ pipes

Historic Organ Pipes Stolen from Calvary Church
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A special reward of $5,000 has been offered by Crimestoppers to anyone who can help the authorities solve the theft of organ pipes from Calvary Episcopal Church. This is in hopes to recover most if not all of the pipes still missing.

The theft occurred overnight May 13 - 14. About 2,000 historic pipes had been loaded onto a moving rental truck for undergoing a restoration by the Spencer Organ Company in Boston. The truck was stolen during afterhours.

Although the truck and a majority of the pipes later were found abandoned, quite a few crates containing pipes were missing.

“The pipes would have little or no street value but would cost the church about $100,000 to replace,” said Kristin Lensch, the church’s organist and choirmaster.

“The pipes have a profound intrinsic value because of the historic nature of the organ,” she added.

Memphis Police investigators are hoping that the extra award money will persuade someone with information on the theft or the whereabouts of the missing.

“We are sure someone in the community knows some detail that will help get those pipes returned to the church,” said David Wayne Brown, CrimeStoppers’ executive director.

This is an ongoing investigation and if you have any information be sure to contact Crimestoppers, call or text 528-CASH (2274).

