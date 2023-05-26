901 FC introduces new addition da Costa, discusses decision to trade Goodrum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Last season, Phillip Goodrum set a single season record for Memphis 901 FC with 22 goals.

Then this week, in the middle of a franchise record seven-game unbeaten streak, Memphis traded him to FC Tulsa.

“We were approached by the other side obviously,” said Caleb Patterson-Sewell, 901 FC’s Assistant Sporting Director. “It’s something that we had to think long and hard about based on what Phil’s done for the club last season. But (he was) equally was transparent with us about what he’d like to do in the offseason and explore some options and things like that.”

However, 2023 has been a different story for Goodrum, who didn’t score a goal in eight matches under new head coach Stephen Glass.

“I think if you speak openly, he’s probably been a little frustrated,” said Patterson-Sewell. “So, we needed some firepower now, that can help us now.”

The Beale Street boys didn’t get a slouch in return though. Memphis adds Rodrigo da Costa, who arrives in the Bluff City after five seasons in Tulsa.

It’s been a whirlwind week for him.

“Crazy, you know I have been there a long time over there,” said da Costa of how things have been since the trade. “It is hard, family, everything, a big change. It is also really exciting.”

The Brazilian leaves Tulsa as their all-time leader in goals and assists. Despite dealing Goodrum, Memphis thinks this move makes them better offensively.

“He’s been about three or four years (in a row) he’s almost double-digit goals every year,” Patterson-Sewell explained. “So again, we’re getting a lot of firepower. On the flip-side, we’re getting double-digits in assists. So, we feel really good.”

“My expectation is high, it’s high because I’m coming to a team that did really good last year,” said da Costa. “This week of practice went really well. I hope we’re gonna go far.

“A championship is a good way to think about this season”

901 FC is off this week before returning to the pitch on June 3 against Miami FC at AutoZone Park.

