$50K reward offered after postal carrier robbed at gunpoint

The suspect's vehicle
The suspect's vehicle
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that may lead to an arrest.

The reward is in response to a postal worker who was robbed in Cordova on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect left the scene in a gray Toyota with tinted windows.

The suspect is described as a Black man, about 6-feet-1-inch tall, weight about 185 pounds with a light beard. He was last seen wearing a black skull cap, a light-colored t-shirt and black pants.

If you have information about this robbery, call 1-877-876-2455. The case number to reference is 4044571. Or you can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

