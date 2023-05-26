3 injured during fire in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people were injured during a fire in Raleigh on Thursday night.

Memphis Fire Department responded to the fire at Jamesbridge Apartments around 7 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital with a hand injury.

The other two went to the hospital in their personal vehicles. There were no firefighter injuries.

“Crews did an excellent job at stopping the fire from spreading to the other units,” said Qwanesha Ward, MFD public relations officer.

The apartments had heavy smoke and fire when firefighters arrived, but they got it under control within 45 minutes, said Ward.

Displaced residents are receiving Red Cross assistance.

MFD is investigating the cause of the fire which is unknown at this time.

We will bring you updates.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.