2 teens arrested after store robbery, police chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two 17-year-olds were arrested after a store robbery and chase by police.

The robbery happened at a business on Summer Avenue near Tillman Street on Thursday evening.

Police say a victim was standing in line when one of the robbers pointed a gun at him and demanded his things.

After refusing, four suspects dragged him from the store and stole his belongings after a physical altercation.

The suspects escaped the area in a Chrysler, which was later located by officers on Given Avenue.

After a foot chase, two 17-year-olds were taken into custody on Coleman Avenue. One officer had minor injuries after the chase.

Police recovered the suspects’ vehicle, a stolen trailer and several stolen weapons from a home on Given Avenue.

The two teens are charged with aggravated robbery, prohibited weapons, evading arrest and resisting official detention.

The other two suspects remain on the run.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.