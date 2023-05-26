Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
2 teens arrested after store robbery, police chase

(WMC Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two 17-year-olds were arrested after a store robbery and chase by police.

The robbery happened at a business on Summer Avenue near Tillman Street on Thursday evening.

Police say a victim was standing in line when one of the robbers pointed a gun at him and demanded his things.

After refusing, four suspects dragged him from the store and stole his belongings after a physical altercation.

The suspects escaped the area in a Chrysler, which was later located by officers on Given Avenue.

After a foot chase, two 17-year-olds were taken into custody on Coleman Avenue. One officer had minor injuries after the chase.

Police recovered the suspects’ vehicle, a stolen trailer and several stolen weapons from a home on Given Avenue.

The two teens are charged with aggravated robbery, prohibited weapons, evading arrest and resisting official detention.

The other two suspects remain on the run.

