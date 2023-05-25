Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to a great wrap up to the week and new data on weekend rain chances

By Ron Childers
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cool, dry air from the Northeast is filtering into the Mid-South this evening making for a nice and mild night and end to the week, but a low pressure system on the Southeast Coast will drive some Atlantic moisture into the area Friday night bringing the chance of showers for some for the start of the Memorial Day weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows near 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with a breezy Northeast wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows near 60.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a few stray showers mainly during the afternoon hours along with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the lower 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the mid 80s and lows in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Memorial Day will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid each day with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows near 70.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

