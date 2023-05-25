Teen in custody after carjacking, shots fired in Horn Lake

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - A teen is in custody after a shooting and carjacking in Horn Lake near Goodman Road and Highway 301.

Police were called to the area around 6:30 a.m. Thursday at a shopping plaza.

At some point, shots were fired but no one was injured.

DeSoto County deputies say they arrested the 16-year-old nearly 3 hours after the alleged carjacking in a neighborhood about 2 miles away from where it happened.

Marlena Carlyle, who works nearby, heard it all go down.

“It freaks me out because I always thought this was a safe area,” she said. “I guess it’s not so much anymore. When I came outside, it wasn’t no time...quickly, the police got here and told me to go back inside.”

Police say there were also car break-ins at The Crescent at 161 Apartments in Walls.

Deputies say it is too early to say if the 16-year-old charged with the shooting is responsible for the car break-ins.

