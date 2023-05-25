Advertise with Us
Teen in custody after carjacking, shots fired in Horn Lake

The scene in Horn Lake
The scene in Horn Lake(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant and Sydney Hawkins
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - A teen is in custody after a shooting and carjacking in Horn Lake near Goodman Road and Highway 301.

Police were called to the area around 6:30 a.m. Thursday at a shopping plaza.

At some point, shots were fired but no one was injured.

DeSoto County deputies say they arrested the 16-year-old nearly 3 hours after the alleged carjacking in a neighborhood about 2 miles away from where it happened.

Marlena Carlyle, who works nearby, heard it all go down.

“It freaks me out because I always thought this was a safe area,” she said. “I guess it’s not so much anymore. When I came outside, it wasn’t no time...quickly, the police got here and told me to go back inside.”

Police say there were also car break-ins at The Crescent at 161 Apartments in Walls.

Deputies say it is too early to say if the 16-year-old charged with the shooting is responsible for the car break-ins.

