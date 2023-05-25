Postal carrier robbed in Cordova

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - A postal carrier was robbed at gunpoint Thursday in Cordova.

The robbery happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Whitcomb Lane.

Postal inspectors say an unknown man pulled out a gun and stole from the rural letter carrier before driving away.

Police shared footage of the suspect’s car leaving the scene.

The postal carrier was uninjured.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

If anyone has any information call United States Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.

The suspect's vehicle (US Postal Inspector)

