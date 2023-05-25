NLE Choppa unveils ‘Dream Court’ for kids to play basketball
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Local rapper NLE Choppa cut the ribbon on a place he and others hope will be a safe space for Memphis children.
It’s called a Dream Court, and it opened Wednesday.
NLE Choppa was there to open the new court at the Raleigh Community Center.
The goal is to give kids a safe space to play basketball and build friendships.
The court features a high-performance surface with the Dream Court logo as its centerpiece.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.