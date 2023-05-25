Advertise with Us
MPD investigating fatal crash involving train

By Jacob Gallant and Hannah Wallsmith
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been pronounced deceased following a car crash involving a train Thursday morning.

Memphis police say they responded to crash around 11 a.m. on Raleigh La Grange Road just west of Wilfong.

Investigators say a man who was driving a pickup truck was struck by the train and pronounced dead on scene.

Police have all east and westbound lanes of Raleigh La Grange Road from Covington Pike to Wilfong is shutdown at this time.

Tennessee Department of Education releases ELA TCAP scores
1 dead after train crashes into car on Raleigh LaGrange Rd
