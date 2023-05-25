MPD investigating fatal crash involving train

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been pronounced deceased following a car crash involving a train Thursday morning.

Memphis police say they responded to crash around 11 a.m. on Raleigh La Grange Road just west of Wilfong.

Investigators say a man who was driving a pickup truck was struck by the train and pronounced dead on scene.

Police have all east and westbound lanes of Raleigh La Grange Road from Covington Pike to Wilfong is shutdown at this time.

At approx 11:00 am, officers responded to a crash involving a train and a pickup truck at Raleigh LaGrange west of Wilfong. A male victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/a8KmSQaiJq — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 25, 2023

