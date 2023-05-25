MPD investigates shooting that left 2 in critical condition near Overton Crossing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near Overton Crossing and left two in critical condition.

Around 8:54 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting near Overton Crossing and Whitney.

When officers arrived, they discovered that two male victims had been shot.

Both of the victims were taken to a nearby medical facility in critical condition.

The suspect was reportedly spotted in a dark red Chevy Impala.

This is an ongoing investigation.

