MPD investigates shooting that left 2 in critical condition near Overton Crossing
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near Overton Crossing and left two in critical condition.
Around 8:54 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting near Overton Crossing and Whitney.
When officers arrived, they discovered that two male victims had been shot.
Both of the victims were taken to a nearby medical facility in critical condition.
The suspect was reportedly spotted in a dark red Chevy Impala.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.