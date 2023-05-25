MPD investigates new interstate shooting; makes efforts to curb interstate crimes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating what led to an early morning shooting on I-240 near Getwell Road that left one victim critically injured Wednesday.

This latest shooting is one of 55 interstate shootings MPD has reported so far in 2023. That’s up by 22 shootings around this same time last year, and a total of 92 for 2022.

A Tennessee state lawmaker, G.A. Hardaway, who’s pushing to curb the growing trend on our highways said it’s a lack of action that allows this type of crime to continue.

“What do we need to do to keep them from doing that besides the direct action of prosecuting them?” said Representative Hardaway.

In an upcoming August special session, Tennessee State Representative G.A. Hardaway will propose legislation called “Community Terrorism.”

The bill addresses criminals involved in gang activity but also has an amended component to give stiffer penalties to violent drive-by shootings, shooting from cars, into homes, other cars and crowds.

“We want them, if they are released, to have on an ankle bracelet or a wrist bracelet that will let law-enforcement know where they are 24-hours a day seven days a week, when crimes are committed,” said Hardaway.

This type of technology, if adopted by Shelby County government and backed by state funding, could facilitate reducing repeat offenders and keep residents safe.

“Some of the same people who are repeating these crimes these repeat offenders, these chronic offenders. They are doing it while they’re out on bail that’s got to end,” said Hardaway.

Representative Hardaway said he’s already gained support from GOP representatives but hopes to gain more from the public.

According to Memphis police, of those 55 interstate shootings this year, only 3 arrests have been made at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.