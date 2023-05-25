MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting near Third Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one victim in critical condition.

Around 3: 07 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting that took place near Third Street and Horn Lake Road.

When officers arrived, they discovered a male victim that had been shot.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was seen fleeing the scene, and is still at large.

This is an ongoing investigation.

