Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting near Third Street

MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting near Third Street
MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting near Third Street(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one victim in critical condition.

Around 3: 07 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting that took place near Third Street and Horn Lake Road.

When officers arrived, they discovered a male victim that had been shot.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was seen fleeing the scene, and is still at large.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Sheriff: Mother of teen charged in Fayette-Ware HS overdoses dies
Jeremy Walls
Man charged with attempted murder after attacking girlfriend, police say
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Aderrian Murry was shot by police after calling 911 for help.
Mississippi boy shot by officer after calling 911 for help
Edmund Ford Sr. (L) and Edmund Ford Jr. (R)
FBI conducts search at Ford family home

Latest News

There are 3 901 Community Fridge locations
901 Community Fridges aims to keep kids fed during summer
901 Community Fridges aims to keep kids fed during summer
Lander's center announces partnership with Corky's BBQ
Landers Center announces partnership with Corky’s BBQ for new concessions
17-year-old has been charged as an adult in Oxford shooting
17-year-old has been charged as an adult in Oxford shooting